Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,156 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Microchip Technology worth $46,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after acquiring an additional 357,908 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 12.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,036,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $204,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $3,320,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $82,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $85.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.232 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.66.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

