Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,245 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after buying an additional 19,983 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,274,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,221,546,000 after buying an additional 280,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,825 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,768,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $314.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $333.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $212.03 and a one year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.34.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

