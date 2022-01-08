MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

Get MicroVision alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

MVIS stock opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. MicroVision has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $702.37 million, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 3.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,460.44% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MicroVision will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $206,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MicroVision by 293.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,322,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,908,000 after buying an additional 7,696,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MicroVision by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,956,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,023,000 after buying an additional 2,375,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in MicroVision by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,660,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,307,000 after buying an additional 1,922,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MicroVision by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,744,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,967,000 after buying an additional 1,446,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in MicroVision by 499.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,667,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,935,000 after buying an additional 1,389,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MicroVision (MVIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.