Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $112.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $121.43.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. Research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.46%.

In other Middlesex Water news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $52,653.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 14.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 40.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

