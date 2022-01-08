Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Piper Sandler

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midwest’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midwest from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWT opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. Midwest has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $59.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.69.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Midwest will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Midwest by 12.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M grew its holdings in shares of Midwest by 3.0% during the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Midwest by 3,522.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Midwest by 36.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Midwest by 159.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

