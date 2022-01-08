Milestone Advisory Partners Buys 500 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Milestone Advisory Partners grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.79. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.08. The company has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

