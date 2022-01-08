Milestone Advisory Partners Sells 227 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Milestone Advisory Partners lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF accounts for 3.4% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners owned 2.40% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYU. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $30,801,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYU opened at $113.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.76. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $93.38 and a 52-week high of $114.39.

