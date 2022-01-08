Milestone Advisory Partners Sells 227 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Milestone Advisory Partners reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF accounts for 3.4% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners owned approximately 2.40% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,801,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $375,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $113.18 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $93.38 and a 12 month high of $114.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.