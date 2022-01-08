Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $384.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $394.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.26. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

