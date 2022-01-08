Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Position in Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 211,409 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 0.99% of Movano worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Movano during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Movano during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Movano during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Movano during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Movano by 46.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Movano news, CTO Michael Aaron Leabman bought 7,000 shares of Movano stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $27,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $92,206.

Shares of Movano stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85. Movano Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

Movano Company Profile

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

