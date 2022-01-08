Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 39.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,243,000 after buying an additional 304,665 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 195.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 353,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,270,000 after purchasing an additional 233,944 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 309.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 52,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 39,351 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,216,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,093,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,031,000 after purchasing an additional 248,428 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $8,523,208.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,986 shares of company stock worth $25,505,083 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $58.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.