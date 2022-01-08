Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 2,406 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 43.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

