Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases New Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPG opened at $163.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.10 and a 200 day moving average of $141.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.97%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

