Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 249 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000.

Shares of BST opened at $48.68 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $62.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average is $53.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

