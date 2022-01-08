Mirrored Alibaba Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be bought for $138.43 or 0.00337752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market cap of $13.10 million and $70,721.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00057167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00076100 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.32 or 0.07339919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,983.63 or 0.99994933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00070464 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006870 BTC.

About Mirrored Alibaba

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 94,650 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Alibaba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Alibaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

