Mirrored Netflix Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $12.26 million and approximately $35,189.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for $565.23 or 0.01383632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00057226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00077100 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.40 or 0.07349612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,782.91 or 0.99832935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00070510 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006857 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 21,693 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

