Misbloc (MSB) Hits Market Cap of $17.05 Million

Misbloc (CURRENCY:MSB) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Misbloc has a market cap of $17.05 million and approximately $9.34 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Misbloc has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. One Misbloc coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Misbloc alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00062418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Misbloc Profile

MSB is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,851,939 coins. Misbloc’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544 . Misbloc’s official website is misblock.io . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Buying and Selling Misbloc

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Misbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Misbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Misbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Misbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.