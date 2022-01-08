Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

Mistras Group stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $223.90 million, a P/E ratio of 54.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mistras Group has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $174.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.50 million. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mistras Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 94,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 217,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 380,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

