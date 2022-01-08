Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 37.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after buying an additional 194,742 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 667,950.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 13,359 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 20.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 235,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 39,425 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSTL opened at $19.18 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $262.42 million, a P/E ratio of 174.38, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 818.26%.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 58,823 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $999,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

PSTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

