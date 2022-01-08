MMOCoin (MMO) Market Cap Hits $366,622.93

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. One MMOCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $366,622.93 and approximately $1.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

