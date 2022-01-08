MMOCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $366,622.93 (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $366,622.93 and approximately $1.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One MMOCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

