MOBOX Reaches Market Capitalization of $327.53 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (CURRENCY:MBOX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MOBOX coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.10 or 0.00009806 BTC on exchanges. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $327.53 million and approximately $72.47 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00059864 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00075973 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.23 or 0.07607490 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00074854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,833.20 or 1.00007082 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007094 BTC.

MOBOX Coin Profile

MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 coins and its circulating supply is 79,853,076 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official

Buying and Selling MOBOX

