MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Short Interest Down 41.1% in December

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the November 30th total of 203,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MOGU stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,517. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99. MOGU has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of MOGU during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MOGU by 142.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MOGU in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.

