Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $1.78 Million in Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Archer Aviation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACHR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,904,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,365,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACHR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 178,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $1,011,068.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 87,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $489,874.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 339,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,315.

Shares of Archer Aviation stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. Archer Aviation Inc has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.31.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.81). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Archer Aviation Profile

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

