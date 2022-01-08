Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $4.95 Million in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 202,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,000. Olaplex makes up about 0.9% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth about $1,200,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth about $700,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth about $429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth about $2,656,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth about $10,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $25.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.95. Olaplex Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.06 million. Analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $623,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

