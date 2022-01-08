Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 356,250 Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 356,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Thorne Healthtech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter worth approximately $3,963,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter worth approximately $3,822,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

THRN opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61. Thorne Healthtech Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thorne Healthtech Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THRN. Cowen began coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thorne Healthtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Thorne Healthtech Company Profile

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

