Monashee Investment Management LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Monashee Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Avantor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 206,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $423,959.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $446,446.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 405,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,117,667. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.02.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

