Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $490.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.66 million. Equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

In related news, Director Michael W. Upchurch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

