Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $827,000 Position in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 369,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Cidara Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDTX has been the subject of several research reports. WBB Securities upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Aegis decreased their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

In other news, CFO Preetam Shah acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,501. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.15.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.76% and a negative return on equity of 722.37%. The business had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

