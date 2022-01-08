Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTW. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,520,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,021,000. 15.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTW stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. MarketWise has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketWise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

