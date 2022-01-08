Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,000. Rexford Industrial Realty makes up 0.7% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,499,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 61.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 75.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on REXR. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

REXR opened at $77.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.93. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $81.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.28%.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

