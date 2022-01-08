Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Raised to $75.00 at Piper Sandler

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.57.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average is $62.15. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $67.96. The company has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 847,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $52,311,320.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 15.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $404,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Mondelez International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.