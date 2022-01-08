MONK (MONK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9,899.00

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One MONK coin can now be purchased for $0.0558 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MONK has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. MONK has a total market cap of $723,508.73 and approximately $9,899.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MONK alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00010034 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000457 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000112 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00016877 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.