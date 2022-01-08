Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Short Interest Down 24.1% in December

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MNPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNPR opened at $3.52 on Friday. Monopar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $17.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.82.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

