Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $145,000 Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,498,000 after buying an additional 58,977 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 74,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 356 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO stock opened at $410.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $354.07 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $407.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.50.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

