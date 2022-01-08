Montag A & Associates Inc. Makes New $26,000 Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 15.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,744 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 21.7% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,268,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,764,000 after purchasing an additional 226,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.77.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $85.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.33 and its 200 day moving average is $76.98. The company has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.