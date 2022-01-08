Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 13,065 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 96.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,065 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,955,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,465,000 after acquiring an additional 70,540 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Globe Life by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,072,000 after acquiring an additional 36,906 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,958,000 after buying an additional 65,420 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 13.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,879,000 after buying an additional 182,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 10.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,235,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,636,000 after buying an additional 115,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $98.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.12. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.27.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 10.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $79,486.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock worth $1,011,977 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

