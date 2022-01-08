Monument Circle Acquisition (NYSE:MON) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.73

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.73 and traded as high as $9.76. Monument Circle Acquisition shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 19,158 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 696,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 386,828 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Monument Circle Acquisition by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 508,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,128,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $7,276,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $663,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

