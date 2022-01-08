Moonriver (MOVR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $421.56 Million

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a market cap of $421.56 million and approximately $25.89 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for approximately $154.13 or 0.00376968 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00057490 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00077549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.34 or 0.07423755 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,682.95 or 0.99501203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00071102 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,220,699 coins and its circulating supply is 2,735,066 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

