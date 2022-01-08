Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 295,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $173,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 76.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $35.92.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNPR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.91.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

