Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 231,000 Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 231,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.18% of Open Lending at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Open Lending by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 979,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after acquiring an additional 407,232 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,149,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 46,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $20.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.71. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $849,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $184,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,099,913 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPRO. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.