Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,466 Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,466 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 216.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 77,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 7.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. 24.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:KODK opened at $4.55 on Friday. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 41.32% and a net margin of 4.39%.

Eastman Kodak Profile

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

