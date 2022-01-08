Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,466 Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,466 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 216.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 77,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 7.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. 24.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, TheStreet raised Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 41.32% and a net margin of 4.39%.
Eastman Kodak Profile
Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.
