Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 95.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 42,686 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 275,144 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 30,096 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 61,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth about $1,189,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 1,569.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 68,714 shares in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $20.36.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.5142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.