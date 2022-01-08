Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $289,000 Investment in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKTS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 13,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $97,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,989 shares of company stock worth $374,817. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AKTS opened at $5.98 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $19.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 573.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKTS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

