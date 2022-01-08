Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 337,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,298,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,841,000 after purchasing an additional 88,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,584,000 after purchasing an additional 88,796 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 611,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 581,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,057,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 461,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period.

ICF stock opened at $72.43 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.14 and a 200 day moving average of $69.58.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

