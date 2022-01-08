Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $338,000 Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 21.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,069 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,752,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,783,000 after purchasing an additional 37,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,745,000 after purchasing an additional 40,169 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,886,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,568,000 after purchasing an additional 529,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,650,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,612,000 after buying an additional 73,005 shares during the period. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBSW opened at $13.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBSW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

