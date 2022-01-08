Morgan Stanley Downgrades Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Chindata Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chindata Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.71.

CD stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. Chindata Group has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.68 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,429,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Chindata Group by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,618 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Chindata Group by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,575,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,899 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Chindata Group by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,205,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Chindata Group by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,177,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

