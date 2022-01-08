Morgan Stanley Lowers IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Price Target to $4.00

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 95.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on IMARA in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:IMRA opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40. IMARA has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $53.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.90.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IMARA will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 28,817 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $65,702.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 252,928 shares of company stock valued at $595,808. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in IMARA during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of IMARA in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in IMARA during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in IMARA during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in IMARA by 260.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 27,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

