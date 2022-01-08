Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by TPI Fund Managers Ltd

TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 2.4% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $17,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.1% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $103.85 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $186.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.76%.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

