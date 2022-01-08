Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 848.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI opened at $252.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.07 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.12.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.15.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.